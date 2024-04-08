Bird Flu: Psy-Op or the Real Deal?

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Like clockwork, as we head into another election season, the medical establishment and the mainstream media are sounding the alarm on another potential pandemic: the bird flu.

Just days after word that bird flu had spread to cows, word broke that two individuals in Texas had been infected. According to the Daily Mail, this development has officials in the Biden White House worried:

The White House is on red alert for bird flu after health officials revealed a Texan dairy farmer caught a deadly bird flu strain from a cow. The patient is only the second-ever American to be diagnosed with H5N1, but the virus is spreading among cattle in multiple US states after jumping from birds.

Concern about the spread of the bird flu to people further increased when the CDC admitted that the virus had mutated, allowing the virus to spread more easily.

While there is increasing concern among the medical establishment, there are many who are questioning just how real the threat of the spread of bird flu actually is, and some are openly wondering whether or not this potential pandemic is little more than a conveniently timed psy-op intended to garner support for the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty and other controversial pandemic response measures.

According to Dr. Kelly Victory, Chief of Emergency & Disaster Medicine for the The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board:

At present, this appears to be like previous recent bird flu “outbreaks” that effect primarily poultry workers, with little evidence that there is appreciable human-to-human transmission. That being said, this is a good reminder that we always need to be prepared and to foster self-reliance in times of emergency. We have every reason to believe, for example, that ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, budesonide, etc. will cover a large range of viral and bacterial illnesses. Keeping these medications on hand allows people to be free from the grip of Big Pharma who would have them believe that every new pathogen or seasonal outbreak requires a new/novel treatment, as well as from the chaos and uncertainty that commonly accompany public health scares.

Be PREPARED, not SCARED! Get the prescription drugs you need to keep your family safe from whatever the globalists throw at us next.

Never be without these critical drugs, get The Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit TODAY!

2024 Is the Year to Be Prepared

We know what the globalists did in 2020, and we know they will do whatever they can to maintain power, which makes 2024 a potentially very dangerous year for Americans.

Unlike 2020, you don’t have to be caught unprepared, and that’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company and its great doctors – like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp – are regularly in the media fighting against the broken medical establishment.

Dr. Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of corrupt Big Pharma, believes that now – more than ever – people should be prepared for the next pandemic:

I’ve strongly recommended “stockpiling” critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family, and patients have benefited. Now, in the winter of 2024, this recommendation is even more crucial.

The Wellness Company and their new prescription Contagion Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

The Ultimate Safeguard for Your Health

Be ready for the next crisis. This Contagion Kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine. The Contagion Kit also includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription, Contagion Kit.

The Wellness Company Contagion Kit contains:

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 10 vials (plus nebulizer included)

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg – 20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

1 Contagion Kit Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Contagion Kit:

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Don’t be caught unprepared for whatever 2024 sends your way!

Order the Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit today!