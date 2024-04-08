Exclusive: Pam Bondi Endorses Florida Sen. Rick Scott as He Eyes Senate Republican Leadership

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) endorsed Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) as he seeks reelection.

In a press release from the Scott campaign, Bondi said she had seen the first-term senator and former governor of Florida show support for law enforcement officials and prosecutors “for eight years.”

“He didn’t just talk the talk; he walked the walk,” Bondi said in the press release shared with Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release. “Anything we needed on fentanyl, human trafficking, any issue, Rick Scott was there as a governor and now as senator. He has never wavered in his commitment to law enforcement.”

In response to Bondi’s endorsement, Scott shared that he was “honored.”

“Pam and I worked hard to keep Floridians safe during my time as governor,” Scott said in the press release. “She played a big part in bringing Florida’s crime rate down to a 47-year low. And now we’re working hard together to get President Trump back in the White House so we can turn our country around.”

Bondi’s endorsement comes the same day that Scott announced his “Law Enforcement for Rick Scott” Coalition.

Today, I was proud to launch the “Law Enforcement for Rick Scott” Coalition and receive the support of so many incredible Floridians. I will always have the backs of the brave men and women who keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/z7V9pu6sRI — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 8, 2024

As part of the newly announced coalition, Scott received an endorsement from Attorney General Ashley Moody, as well as several Florida state attorneys, such as Phil Archer, Bruce Bartlett, Ed Brodsky, Amira Fox, and Ginger Madden, according to Florida Politics.

Scott has also received endorsements from several groups, including the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Association of State Troopers, as well as endorsements from 60 Florida sheriffs, according to his campaign website.

The endorsements come as Scott sets his eyes on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (KY) role as the Senate Republican leader. Scott unsuccessfully challenged McConnell in 2022. In February, Scott issued a statement after McConnell announced that he would be stepping down in November, noting that “new leadership” that “represents” the voters and the “issues we were sent here to fight for” is needed in the Senate.

During an interview on Newsmax in February, Scott’s Republican colleague, Rep. Greg Steube (FL) expressed that Scott would be a “great leader” for Republicans in the Senate.