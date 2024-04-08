Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, and a top aide for First Lady Jill Biden attended a White House event on December 11, 2023, two days before Hunter defied a congressional subpoena to appear before Congress, White House visitor logs show reported by New York Post’s Jon Levine.

The attendance of Lowell and Biden’s aide, along with the timing of the appearances, raises questions about whether the White House and Hunter’s legal team are in coordination.

The White House claimed the log entry related to a White House Hanukkah reception and that nobody discussed Hunter’s legal woes, Levine reported.

The event occurred days before Hunter traveled to Capitol Hill to hold a public relations press conference stunt in which he claimed he was a victim of a House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitted Joe Biden was “familiar” with what Hunter would tell reporters — that he would not show up for his subpoenaed interview with investigators.

Levine reported on the history and influence of Jill Biden’s aide:

The committee identified Bernal as someone who accessed classified material at the Penn Biden Center before they were officially discovered there in November 2022. Bernal, informally known as First Lady Jill Biden’s “work husband,” has become an infamous figure in the White House, where allegations of bullying and sexual harassment have circulated for years. The aide — who has been with Jill Biden since 2008 — is widely considered untouchable because of his closeness to the first family.