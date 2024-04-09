An illegal alien has been sentenced to six months in prison in Bedford County, Virginia, for sex crimes with a 15-year-old girl who arrived in the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC).

Isauro Garcia Cruz, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, pleaded guilty in Bedford County this month to consensual sex with a child 15 years or older. Cruz was given 12 months in prison with six months suspended.

According to prosecutors, Cruz had been charged with kidnapping in Butler County, Ohio. He also has outstanding warrants for child sex crimes.

In February, law enforcement in Virginia and Ohio began investigating Cruz after the teenage girl — a Honduran UAC who was placed with an illegal alien adult sponsor in Middletown, Ohio, by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after arriving at the southern border — was abducted.

Law enforcement ultimately found the girl, and Cruz, in Bedford County. The girl’s adult sponsor is reportedly the girlfriend of Cruz and police are still investigating whether she had been human trafficked by the illegal alien.

For Immediate Release… March 6th, 2024 Kidnapping, Unlawful Sexual Assault, Potential Human Trafficking Investigation. Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports the arrest of Isauro Garcia Cruz, age 43, of Middletown, Ohio. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a… pic.twitter.com/GwYI0PliUy — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) March 6, 2024

Cruz, set to be extradited to Butler County, is facing charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony third-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, felony fourth-degree gross sexual imposition, and misdemeanor first-degree interference with custody.

Cruz will head back to court on May 1 for an extradition hearing.

HHS oversees the UAC program, in which children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are briefly taken into Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody before being transferred to HHS custody, where they are eventually placed with an adult sponsor — the vast majority of whom are not their biological parents.

Federal whistleblowers have called the UAC program a “multi-billion-dollar child trafficking operation” that enriches the Mexican drug cartels as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

From Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2023, more than 370,000 UACs have been released into the U.S. interior by HHS. The majority of UACs, 61 to 66 percent, are males, while 69 percent to 72 percent are 15 to 18 years old.

