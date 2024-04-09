Report: January 6 Defendants Sue Capitol Police Officers for ‘Millions’

A group of January 6 defendants has reportedly filed a class action lawsuit against 21 Capitol Police officers and others for millions of dollars in damages.

Defendant Jake Lang told Real America’s Voice on Friday that the group of more than 78 defendants filed the lawsuit, according to Newsweek.

He told the show, “I got shot in the foot with a rubber bullet, other people were bludgeoned nearly to death, hit with chemical spray and had long-lasting lung effects and so… we are now serving 21 defendants…Capitol Police officers, Capitol Police officials.”

Lang turned 29 on April 7 — his fourth birthday behind bars without a trial. He posted on X:

Tomorrow will be my 4th birthday inside the GULAG without a trial, Held as a J6 Political Hostage by the Biden Regime!! 26, 27, 28 & 29 years old tomorrow!!! We must lean not on our own understanding & continue trust in God – even if it takes 4 more years God WILL deliver us.

Tomorrow will be my 4th birthday inside the GULAG without a trial, Held as a J6 Political Hostage by the Biden Regime!! 26, 27, 28 & 29 years old tomorrow!!! We must lean not on our own understanding & continue trust in God – even if it takes 4 more years God WILL deliver us. pic.twitter.com/y2el9JcYJX — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLangJ6) April 6, 2024

Lang was 25 when he participated in a protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was preparing to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

He was arrested shortly after January 6 when people saw his social media posts about participating in the protest and contacted federal authorities, according to the FBI’s affidavit.

Lang is accused of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; unlawful entry in a restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct. The affidavit said a video showed he “swung, thrusted, and/or jabbed” a bat at Capitol Police officers. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Lang said in a post on X that attorneys Stephanie Lambert and Russell Newman have picked up the lawsuit.

He also said, “17 other US Capitol Police / MPD officers & officials remain to be SERVED in the J6 Class Action Lawsuit for their actions that left 4 unarmed peaceful protestors dead.”

BREAKING: ⚠️ JAN 6ERS STRIKE BACK WITH LAWSUIT!! LAST NIGHT THE , ERIC WALDO – WAS SERVED WITH THE J6 CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT SUMMONS 🚨 Over 78 January 6 patriots are listed as plantiffs on the groundbreaking… pic.twitter.com/cFfIpN2rE2 — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLangJ6) April 4, 2024

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.