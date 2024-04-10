Black Supporter to Donald Trump at ATL Chick-fil-A Stop: ‘I Don’t Care What the Media Tells You … We Support You’

Former President Donald Trump was greeted by enthusiastic supporters at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia, while on the campaign trail and ordered 30 milkshakes and chicken for everybody.

Video shows the former president speaking to workers at the location, asking, “Can I have 30 milkshakes and also some chicken? We’re going to take care of the customers.” He then asks if business is good, to which the workers reply, “Yes.”

Milkshakes for everyone at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/9kWnLpgGTv — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 10, 2024

Donald Trump just walked into a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta and ordered 30 milkshakes for customers.

pic.twitter.com/8TQFaMAZu9 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 10, 2024

Newest members of MAGA pic.twitter.com/F6rH83W1dy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 10, 2024

According to reports, Trump picked up the tab for everyone at the restaurant.

In another video, Trump speaks to the crowd and a woman says, “I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump. We support you.” He then gives her a hug and the onlookers clap and cheer.

“It’s a great franchise. The owner is a great man who is a member of one of my clubs,” Trump said during his stop, noting that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

“It’s the Lord’s chicken, you’re right. It’s good chicken too,” Trump said, responding to a man who said it is the “Lord’s chicken.”

Other videos show Trump continuing to converse with the crowd.

“Love you man,” one man can be heard saying as Trump complimented him back.

President Trump picks up the entire tab at Chick-Fil-A In Atlanta!! FJB!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9NQAHoTWL — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) April 10, 2024

“Blue collar — you’re the guy for us,” another individual told Trump, who responded, “We’re not going to let them rig it.”

WATCH: