President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff Ron Klain complained during a recent event that the president was too focused on taking victory laps on infrastructure projects and not doing enough to address voters’ immediate concerns, such as the price of groceries, according to a report.

In audio obtained by Politico, Klain reportedly said at a recent event:

I think the president is out there too much talking about bridges… . He does two or three events a week where he’s cutting a ribbon on a bridge. And here’s a bridge. Like I tell you, if you go into the grocery store, you go to the grocery store and, you know, eggs and milk are expensive, the fact that there’s a fucking bridge is not [inaudible]. … He’s not a congressman. He’s not running for Congress…I think it’s kind of a fool’s errand. I think that [it] also doesn’t get covered that much because, look, it’s a fucking bridge. Like it’s a bridge, and how interesting is the bridge? It’s a little interesting but it’s not a lot interesting.

Klain later told the outlet that he had also expressed pride over Biden’s accomplishments at the event, but again said Biden should talk about the future versus past accomplishments.

“The president’s most effective economic message is contrast around whose side are you on, and compassion for the [pinch] of family budgets, and his agenda to bring down costs and raise incomes — and that lauding achievements — especially ones with abstract benefits — is less persuasive with voters,” he told Politico.

This was not the first time Klain has warned about the high price of everyday staples hitting Americans’ pocketbooks.

“Although inflation has moderated, prices are still high, the price of gasoline is still high, other prices are still high, and people feel that pinch,” He recently said on MSNBC. … “And though wages have gone up, and the statistics say wages have gone up faster than prices, people still feel pinched in their pocketbooks. And so, I think the president needs to make more progress on that.”

