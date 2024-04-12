Orlando attorney Dan Newlin raised over $8 million for 2024 Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a fundraiser at his home in Central Florida Wednesday night.

Despite the fundraiser being hosted in a precinct that went for Biden in 2020, Trump flags flew from cars parked along State Road 535, the route from the airport to Newlin’s home, according to video posted on Truth Social by Trump adviser Kash Patel.

“The enormous neighborhood crowds and motorcade that extended as far as the eyes could see made one thing very clear — the momentum for President Trump and this entire movement is stronger than ever,” Newlin told Breitbart News.

He added of the supporters in law enforcement, “The crowds of police and genuine support was unreal and it was an honor to be among those that back the blue and salute those who proudly serve. They know that President Trump not only unwaveringly supports them, but through his actions that [he] truly cares.”

Trump just two weeks ago attended a wake for a young New York Police Department officer, Jonathan Diller, who was killed during a traffic stop by a man who had been arrested 21 times prior. Meanwhile, that day in New York City, President Joe Biden went to a celebrity-studded fundraiser with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Entry to Newlin’s event for Trump went for $5,000 per person, with photo opportunities available for $25,000. Top-level contributors were asked to raise or contribute $824,000, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Newlin, who owns Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, told the newspaper last week he was “an unwavering supporter of President Trump since the moment he descended down the escalator, announcing his first run for president.”

