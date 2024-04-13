Israel intercepted missiles over one of Islam’s holiest sites, the Dome of the Rock, during the attack launched by the Iranian regime this weekend.

Video captured several missiles being intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome in the sky above the Dome of the Rock, one of the world’s oldest surviving works of Islamic architecture and a sacred shrine to Muslims. Take a look:

As Breitbart News reported, Iran launched a massive drone strike against Northern Israel, most of which was intercepted by Israel’s defense systems. They launched over 200 drones and cruise missiles. The report said:

The attack is supposedly in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on April 1 that eliminated seven senior Iranian military officials, including two generals, in Damascus, Syria. Iran has been using its terrorist proxies to attack Israel for decades, and accelerated those attacks after the Hamas invasion of October 7.

“In anticipation of the attack, Israel’s Home Front Command canceled school for the next two days and ordered demonstrations in favor of the hostages still in Gaza — a Saturday night tradition in much of the country — to disperse. Other large gatherings were also banned,” it added.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had been prepping for a direct attack by Iran, adding that the country was “ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively.”

“The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong,” he said. “We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries.”

“We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination,” he continued. “Citizens of Israel, I know that you also are also level-headed. I call on you to follow the directives of IDF Home Front Command.”

