Tax Day: Illegal Immigration Costs American Taxpayers over $150 Billion

As Tax Day passes on Monday, the cost of illegal immigration to American taxpayers has hit an unprecedented level on President Joe Biden’s watch.

The latest estimates, published by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) last March, show that millions of illegal aliens residing across the United States cost taxpayers more than $150 billion annually.

The FAIR report stated:

At the federal, state, and local levels, taxpayers shell out approximately $182 billion to cover the costs incurred from the presence of more than 15.5 million illegal aliens, and about 5.4 million citizen children of illegal aliens. That amounts to a cost burden of approximately $8,776 per illegal alien/citizen child. The burden of illegal immigration on U.S. taxpayers is both staggering and crippling, with the gross cost per taxpayer at $1,156 every year. [Emphasis added] Illegal aliens only contribute roughly $32 billion in taxes at the state, local, and federal levels. This means that the net fiscal cost of illegal immigration to taxpayers totals approximately $150.7 billion. [Emphasis added]

In state and federal welfare costs, alone, illegal aliens cost taxpayers nearly $14 billion every year. Meanwhile, annual state and federal medical costs for illegal aliens total a whopping $42 billion.

Despite the cost burn of illegal immigration on taxpayers, special interest groups are currently lobbying Washington, DC, lawmakers to expand the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) with a loophole for illegal aliens to secure the tax credit.

“Currently, the law does not require either the parents or dependent children to be citizens or otherwise have lawful status (such as legal permanent residence) in order to claim the ACTC,” FAIR reported:

It only requires that the dependent children have social security numbers. That means illegal alien parents can file tax returns using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and claim the credit for qualifying children. [Emphasis added]

Researchers with the Center for Immigration Studies said that under Biden, the nation’s illegal alien population has grown by nearly four million from late January 2021 through February of this year — making up about half of the nation’s foreign-born population growth.

Today, the foreign-born population has reached an unprecedented 51.4 million. For comparison, the foreign-born population in the U.S. just 34 years ago stood at fewer than 20 million.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.