Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey posted a photo on Instagram of a Mr. Potato Head resembling former President Donald Trump as his hush-money trial began in New York City on Monday.

“Grandkids had this out today, which seems right. They’re too young to appreciate the rule of law—but they’ll learn, as many adults will, I hope,” he posted.

As president, Trump fired the former FBI director, which prompted the FBI to launch a special counsel investigation into bogus claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The claims were based on shoddy opposition research funded by Never Trumpers and the Hillary Clinton campaign, known as the “pee dossier.” Comey also briefed Trump on the existence of the dossier, which was then leaked to BuzzFeed to fuel a years-long media frenzy based on the Russia collusion hoax.

Comey also drew the ire of Democrats after declining to prosecute former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for setting up an unclassified server in her basement, but calling her handling of “very sensitive, highly classified information” “extremely careless.”

Clinton partially blamed Comey’s statement for her 2016 loss to Trump.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.