Dr. Peter McCullough on Bird Flu: ‘A Perfect Storm Is Brewing’

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Like clockwork, as we head into another election season, the medical establishment and the mainstream media are sounding the alarm on another potential pandemic: the bird flu.

After warning us for months that 2024 could see another deadly pandemic, the medical establishment and governmental health organizations are sounding the alarm bells on bird flu.

Not only are they drawing comparisons to COVID-19, they are in fact claiming that bird flu has the potential to be 100 TIMES MORE DEADLY!

Now Dr. Peter McCullough has weighed in:

With the fear-mongering campaign of “Disease X” sponsored by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI), people are wondering what virus might infect the world next. A few days ago, the CDC issued a health advisory for the H5N1 bird flu as it was detected in a Texas dairy farm worker. His only symptom was conjunctivitis or inflammation of the eye. As of today, human-to-human transmission has not occurred, and thus H5N1 poses limited risk to humans. However, this may change in the near future, especially if we consider the dark history of gain of function (GOF) research regarding H5N1.

While Dr. McCullough believes bird flu poses little threat to humans at this moment, he does caution that a mutated bird flu pandemic would serve several of the globalists’ goals:

Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum (WEF) believe we should reduce our reliance on animal food products as part of their globalist views… Thus, a food scare in westernized countries with market recalls and destruction of poultry and meat would further the dystopian goals for the Davos club. H5N1 has a historical fatality rate of 52.16 percent in humans; so, fear alone could drive considerable anxiety in large populations about exposure through food, pets, and other humans. It’s difficult to determine if H5N1 is the next “Disease X” at the moment. However, it is possible, due to the abundance of GOF research and biotech interests, ready-made vaccines, and powerful drivers of mass panic in the wings. If more cases occur in clusters or bona fide outbreaks with human-to-human transmission, we could be well on our way to a 2024 avian influenza pandemic crisis.

Be Prepared

Now is not the time to panic, nor is this the time to be complacent – now is the time to be prepared.

According to Dr. Kelly Victory, Chief of Emergency & Disaster Medicine for the Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board:

At present, this appears to be like previous recent bird flu “outbreaks” that effect primarily poultry workers, with little evidence that there is appreciable human-to-human transmission. That being said, this is a good reminder that we always need to be prepared and foster self-reliance in times of emergency. We have every reason to believe, for example, that ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, budesonide, etc. will cover a large range of viral and bacterial illnesses. Keeping these medications on hand allows people to be free from the grip of Big Pharma who would have them believe that every new pathogen or seasonal outbreak requires a new/novel treatment, as well as from the chaos and uncertainty that commonly accompany public health scares.

Be PREPARED, not SCARED! Get the prescription drugs you need to keep your family safe from bird flu, COVID, or whatever the globalists throw at us next!

Never be without these critical drugs, get The Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit TODAY!

2024 Is the Year to Be Prepared

We know what the globalists did in 2020, and we know they will do whatever they can to maintain power, which makes 2024 a potentially very dangerous year for Americans.

Unlike 2020, you don’t have to be caught unprepared, and that’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company and their new prescription Contagion Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

The Ultimate Safeguard for Your Health

Be ready for the next crisis. This Contagion Kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine. The Contagion Kit also includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription, Contagion Kit.

The Wellness Company Contagion Kit contains:

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 10 vials (plus nebulizer included)

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg – 20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

1 Contagion Kit Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Contagion Kit:

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I am thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Don’t be caught unprepared for whatever 2024 sends your way!

Order the Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit today!