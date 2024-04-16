A defiant House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) declared Tuesday at a press conference he would not resign after being urged to do so by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who is now cosponsoring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to oust him from the speakership.

Johnson addressed reporters hours after Massie told the Republican conference he was sponsoring Greene’s motion to vacate and asked Johnson to resign, so as to avoid a conundrum similar to weeks of chaos that unfolded after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was booted from the position.

One reporter asked Johnson to respond to “Republicans who say this move should cost you your job, and if you don’t resign, they will try to oust you?”

By “move,” the reporter seemed to be referencing the multiple-impact reentry vehicles (MIRV) rule Johnson seeks to use to bundle separate foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, which multiple Republicans, including Greene and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), object to.

“I am not resigning, and it is, in my view, an absurd notion that someone would bring a vacate motion when we are simply here trying to do our jobs,” Johnson declared.

“It is not helpful to the cause. It is not helpful to the country. It does not help the House Republicans advance our agenda, which is in the best interest of the American people here: a secure border, sound governance. And it’s not helpful to the unity that we have in the body,” Johnson added.

After Massie announced on X that he advised Johnson to resign and that he was behind Greene’s motion to vacate, American Tribune cofounder Jason Robertson asked Massie, “What was the straw that broke the Camel’s Back? FISA? Foreign War Funding? Spending more than Nancy Pelosi? All of the above?”

“All of the above,” Massie replied. “This camel has a pallet of bricks.”

Greene’s motion, filed ahead of Easter recess, is not privileged, meaning she could choose to make it privileged at any time and force a vote to vacate the chair.