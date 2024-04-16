Under President Joe Biden, the number of Chinese nationals crossing the nation’s borders has increased by more than 37,000 percent in just three years, new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data reveals.

In the last six months, which represents the first half of Fiscal Year 2024, nearly 25,000 Chinese nationals crossed United States borders and were encountered by Border Patrol agents.

During the same period in Fiscal Year 2021, just 65 Chinese nationals were encountered by Border Patrol while crossing U.S. borders. By the first half of Fiscal Year 2022, Chinese crossings had increased to 432 in the same period.

For the full 2023 fiscal year, Biden set a record where 24,125 had crossed U.S. borders and were encountered by Border Patrol.

In the first half of this fiscal year, though, Biden has already surpassed that record and could oversee nearly 50,000 Chinese nationals crossing the nation’s borders by September.

RELATED — John Rourke: I’ve Found Chinese, Russian IDs at Biden’s “Wide Open” Southern Border

In his opening statements during a budget hearing on Tuesday, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) raised the issue of a record number of Chinese nationals crossing U.S. borders on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s watch.

“Beijing has shown that if we give an inch, they will take a mile, and Mr. Secretary, you have given them all 1,951 miles of our southwest border,” Green told Mayorkas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.