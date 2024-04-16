Poll: Biden Suffers Dismal Approval Ratings on Key Issues

President Joe Biden is suffering dismal approval ratings on a range of key issues, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

Overall, 59 percent of those surveyed disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president, compared to 37 percent who approve. In other words, Biden’s approval rating is 22 points underwater, even greater than the 19 percent difference he saw last week. It is even worse among independents, specifically, as 70 percent disapprove of how he is handing his job as president, compared to 21 percent who approve, putting him 49 points underwater with this group.

This trend continues as respondents give Biden, 81, dismal approval ratings on key issues across the board. On jobs and the economy, for instance, 52 percent disapprove, compared to 39 percent who approve. Once again, most independents, 59 percent, disapprove of his job performance on the issue of jobs and the economy.

He is even further underwater on the issue of immigration, as 60 percent of respondents across the board disapprove of his handling of that issue. Just 29 percent approve, leaving a difference of 31 percentage points. Again, independents are even more unsatisfied, as 67 percent disapprove of his handling of immigration.

The trend continues:

Education

Approve: 39 percent

Disapprove: 47 percent

Healthcare

Approve: 40 percent

Disapprove: 46 percent

Civil Rights

Approve: 38 percent

Disapprove: 46 percent

Civil Liberties

Approve: 36 percent

Disapprove: 48 percent

Crime

Approve: 34 percent

Disapprove: 52 percent

Inflation/Prices

Approve: 31 percent

Disapprove: 61 percent

The survey was taken April 6-9, among 1,795 U.S. adult citizens. It comes as Trump continues on the campaign trail, speaking about these top issues in key swing states. This month, for example, Trump spoke to a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and blasted Biden’s border “bloodbath.”

“I stand before you today to declare Joe Biden’s border a bloodbath, and that’s what it is,” Trump said. “It’s a bloodbath.”

“They tried to use that term incorrectly on me two weeks ago,” Trump continued. “That’s all they do is cheat on elections…but it’s a border bloodbath, and it’s destroying our country.”

“They’re sending prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients, and terrorists — the worst they have in every country all over the world,” Trump added. “This isn’t just in South America. They’re coming from the Congo, from Yemen, from Somalia, from Syria. They come from all over the world, China.”