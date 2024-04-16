Poll: Only 1 in 3 U.S. Adults Think Trump Acted Illegally in Hush Money Case

The hush money trial involving ex-President Donald Trump now underway in New York, the first time a former U.S. president has been called before a court to face criminal charges, is also the one in which Americans are least convinced he committed any crime, a poll released Tuesday reveals.

Findings made public by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research detail only about one-third of U.S. adults say Trump did something illegal in the matter now subject to legal proceedings.

Whether or not Trump gets a fair hearing is also a matter of doubt amongst those involved in the polling, with many seeing it as an act to sideline Trump from the 2024 presidential race.

Only about three in 10 Americans feel that any of the prosecutors who have brought charges against Trump are treating the former president fairly, AP reports.

And only about two in 10 Americans are extremely or very confident that the judges and jurors in the cases against him can be fair and impartial.

“It’s very obvious political persecution,” Christopher Ruff, a 46-year-old political independent and museum curator from Sanford, North Carolina, told AP.

“I’m no fan of Trump in any way, shape or form. Didn’t vote for him, never will. But it’s obviously all political.”

Monday was the start of the criminal trial at the hands of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

You gotta be joking https://t.co/LYO02NNedO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 15, 2024

As Breitbart News pointed out, Trump is not being accused of “covering up a sex scandal.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 34-count indictment and denied any affair with Daniels, but, if convicted, he could face jail time.

The full AP poll findings can be found here

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.