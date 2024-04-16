Trump Nemesis Brian Kemp Endorses Embattled Speaker Mike Johnson

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA), best known for his animosity toward Donald Trump, came out in defense of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as his speakership appears headed for the rocks.

“Instead of bickering amongst themselves and handing Democrats control of the House, Republicans should do their damn job and vote on the important issues facing our nation,” Kemp posted on X.

“Enough is enough. I support Speaker Johnson.”

Despite Kemp’s characterization, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s criticisms of Johnson center around his inability – or refusal – to address “important issues facing our nation.” She and many Republicans have blistered Johnson for advancing the Democrats’ agenda on spending and aid to Ukraine while squandering leverage that could be used to address the southern border crisis.

Greene also has pushed back on the “lie” that vacating the chair would result in a Democrat Speaker, Breitbart News has reported.

“We would not be handing it over to Democrats,” she said April 10. “We have the majority. The only way that happens is if Republicans vote for Hakeem Jeffries or refuse to vote for a Republican Speaker.”

Kemp and Greene have butted heads before over Greene’s support of President Trump. In January, Kemp dismissed Greene’s request to criminally investigate embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for corruption, exclusively telling Breitbart News that Greene should “refer her complaint” to the state’s oversight committee.

The Georgia governor has stood by Willis as she continues her faltering criminal prosecution of Trump.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.