Half of the second round of potential jurors in the Trump hush money case — 48 people — on Thursday were immediately excused after they said they could not be fair and impartial.

Of those 48 who were excused because they could not be fair and impartial, 23 were men and 25 were women. Roughly 15 appeared to be non-white, according to reports from the courtroom.

That meant that half of the potential 96 jurors brought in said they could not be fair and impartial jurors in the case, which is almost the same number who said they could not be fair and impartial on Monday when the first pool of potential jurors were brought in.

An additional nine were excused from the second pool on Thursday for other reasons, leaving 39 to continue for questioning as potential jurors.

Former Bush deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo told Fox News on Monday it was “pretty extraordinary” that half of the jury pool said they were so biased against Trump that they could not serve on the jury.

“That’s only going to feed into, I think, Donald Trump’s claim that the public integrity of the courts and the prosecutors is to be questioned as being biased and unfair against them,” he said.

So far, six jurors have been selected. Six more are needed, as well as six alternates.

