Alexander Vindman Celebrates Sending Ukraine $60B in Aid from House Floor

Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council staffer and Army officer who sparked the impeachment of former President Donald Trump over Ukraine aid, celebrated Congress’s passage of a bill to send $60 billion more to Ukraine on Saturday.

“View from the House floor after passing the Ukraine aid bill.” he posted on X, adding, “Slava Ukraini!” — which means “Glory to Ukraine!”

View from the House floor after passing the Ukraine aid bill. Slava Ukraini! pic.twitter.com/AkSWjSCeSA — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) April 20, 2024

It is not clear why he was on the House floor with members of Congress.

Vindman — who, during the Trump administration, was detailed to the National Security Council by the Pentagon — played an instrumental role in sparking the impeachment of Trump for his pausing aid to Ukraine.

Vindman, who was born in Ukraine, had listened in on a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and alerted his brother, who was also detailed to the NSC as a lawyer, to the call, in which he claimed that Trump was withholding aid in exchange for dirt on Hunter Biden, who had sat on a Ukrainian energy company board for $80,000 a month.

Together, the Vindmans reported the call to the NSC general counsel, and worked with a mid-level staffer at the CIA to file a whistleblower complaint against Trump, which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), then-chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made public to spark an impeachment inquiry. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.) proposed Monday suing conservative media outlets to make them less “radicalized.” https://t.co/qq3FqVcAt2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 18, 2021

During the impeachment inquiry, Vindman testified that he was asked several times to be the defense minister of Ukraine.

Vindman last year acknowledged trying to launch a $12 million scheme to send contractors into Ukraine to repair equipment used in the war.

https://twitter.com/AVindman/status/1631679969423237121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Vindman’s post from the House floor sparked critical commentary from conservatives.

Radio talk show host Joe Pagliarulo posted, “[D]isgusting to wave a foreign flag in our House of Representatives. If you love Ukraine so much, why are you here, Alex?”

disgusting to wave a foreign flag in our House of Representatives. If you love Ukraine so much, why are you here, Alex? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 20, 2024

Executive Director of the Senate Republican Steering Committee and former Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) staffer Rachel Bovard posted: “No one has personally and financially benefited more from the politics of US involvement in Ukraine than this guy.”

No one has personally and financially benefited more from the politics of US involvement in Ukraine than this guy. https://t.co/tnjN3AuOyQ — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) April 20, 2024

American Institute for Economic Research President William Ruger, posted: “Here’s your America Last.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.