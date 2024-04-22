Alina Habba, lawyer and spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, accused Democrats of going after the Republican presidential nominee in court because they cannot beat him in the polls.

“The fact that we have two courts, not one — criminal and civil — being used against one man because they cannot beat him in the polls is a disgrace to the American judicial system,” she said in remarks at the New York State Supreme Court Building in Manhattan after opening arguments in the hush money case.

“You should not have two teams of lawyers here today. You should not even be here today, because he did nothing wrong. It is the epitome of a witch hunt,” she told reporters.

Habba said she had just come from a different court where Trump has been accused of inflating the value of his assets to receive favorable loans he has since paid back. He was at first ordered to post a $454 million bond before he could appeal, but an appellate court ruled he would only have to post $175 million. New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday accepted that bond, which will prevent Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets as he appeals the case.

Habba accused Engoron of not understanding “basic principles of financing” and said he and James “had no idea what they were talking about.”

She called the hush money case — in which Bragg is accusing Trump of falsifying business records — a “joke” and “an affront” to the judicial system.

“I am sick of coming in front of the press and saying this, but you have to because you people need to understand what is going on. God forbid you put an accounting thing in for ‘legal counsel.’ … Because they’re afraid of 2024. And you know what? They should be because the American people are not stupid. They see what’s going on,” she said.

WATCH — Trump Lawyer Alina Habba: Democrats Are Using “Corrupt Methods” to Try to Beat Him

