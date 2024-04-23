Exclusive — Mike Lee on Ukraine: We Shouldn’t Spend ‘Another Dime on This War’

The United States should not spend “another dime” on the war in Ukraine, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I’m not a fan of Putin. I would love for Ukraine to win this war. The problem is we’ve already spent $113 billion on this war,” the senator said, reminding listeners that it is “not our war to begin with.”

“But that’s more than any other country on Earth. In fact, it’s more than every other country on planet earth combined spent. These guys are on a different continent. This is not in our backyard,” Lee pressed, explaining that the United States should not spend any more money on the war, especially given the crisis on our own southern border.

“I don’t think we ought to be spending another dime on this war, especially considering that we have an invasion going on in our own country across our southern border,” he said, adding that there is nothing in the Ukraine bill that fixes that issue.

“Moreover, we’ve got countries in Europe who haven’t done their fair share,” he said. “We’ve been paying Europe’s security bill, or a significant part of it, for decades, thus facilitating their march toward European-style socialism, because we’re providing a significant part of their security umbrella which they’re not adequately sharing.”

Because of that, Lee said it is “laughable” for these countries to preach to us and tell us that we’ve got to spend “even more until they have matched and substantially exceeded what we have spent.”

“I don’t think we ought to be doing this. I don’t think any sane country in our position would do this and yet we’re doing it, unflinchingly cheered on by the media and by the political establishment of both parties, and I think it’s disgraceful,” Lee continued.

Lee also slammed Democrats for waving the Ukrainian flag on the House floor and said they are taking it “a little bit too far.”

“When you contextualize that here — as we’re getting ready to apparently send another $61 billion to a country that’s already received more than $113 billion from us — that’s not cool,” he said, adding that it shows a little too much loyalty to a country other than the United States.

