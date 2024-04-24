Former President Donald Trump met with former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday evening, discussing the relationship between the two countries.

“The two discussed the enduring importance of the US-Japan alliance to both countries’ physical and economic security and to stability in the Indo-Pacific,” a statement released by Trump said. “They also discussed challenges posed by China and North Korea. President Trump praised Japan’s increased defense spending.”

Video footage posted to X showed Trump welcoming the former Japanese prime minister and the current vice president of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party to Trump Tower.

“Very popular man, you know that, right?” Trump said as the two walked into the building, adding that Aso was a “highly respected man in Japan and beyond and somebody that I’ve liked.”

It was my great honor to welcome former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso — at Trump Tower this evening! pic.twitter.com/UXb6NWtzXh — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 24, 2024

Trump added that it was a “great honor to have him” visit.

Multiple newspapers in Japan reported in January that conservative Prime Minister Kishida Fumio was looking to reach out to Trump in anticipation of his win in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Last week, Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss raising NATO’s limit on spending, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the conflict in the Middle East.