The New York Police Department appears to show President Donald Trump the courtesy of protecting him from undue media attention as he enters and exits the Manhattan courthouse each day, according to a report.
The New York Times outlined the police’s “favorable” treatment of Trump:
Trump continues to receive favorable treatment from the New York City Police Department. For a week, a large N.Y.P.D. dump truck has parked in the intersection of Hogan Place and Centre Street, with a uniformed driver sitting inside. Minutes before Trump’s arrival each morning, the dump truck has pulled a half-car length forward, blocking news photographers’ views of him entering the side door of the courthouse. And this afternoon, like those before it, the driver did the same maneuver for Trump’s 2:37 p.m. departure.
Under Biden’s rule, crime and migrant crime ravaged the nation. “We have a new form of crime in the United States—it’s called ‘migrant crime,’” Trump told Breitbart News in March. “Now, it would be called and normally I would call it ‘Biden migrant crime,’ but that’s too long and too crazy. But everyone knows we have a new category in crime. So we have crime, and we have migrant crime. It’s vicious and it’s horrible and these people are very tough. Everyone talks about the migrants coming to America; many of these people are real bad people. Many of them are sick. Many of them are mentally ill.”
Trump made “law and order” a major theme of his presidency in response to the 2020 nationwide unrest. In turn, a strong number of police and law enforcement organizations endorsed Trump over Biden.
The Trump campaign estimated about 900,000 officers endorsed him in 2020.
