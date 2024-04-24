Under Biden’s rule, crime and migrant crime ravaged the nation. “We have a new form of crime in the United States—it’s called ‘migrant crime,’” Trump told Breitbart News in March. “Now, it would be called and normally I would call it ‘Biden migrant crime,’ but that’s too long and too crazy. But everyone knows we have a new category in crime. So we have crime, and we have migrant crime. It’s vicious and it’s horrible and these people are very tough. Everyone talks about the migrants coming to America; many of these people are real bad people. Many of them are sick. Many of them are mentally ill.”

Trump made “law and order” a major theme of his presidency in response to the 2020 nationwide unrest. In turn, a strong number of police and law enforcement organizations endorsed Trump over Biden.

The Trump campaign estimated about 900,000 officers endorsed him in 2020.