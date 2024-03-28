Trump to Join Wake Honoring Slain NYPD Officer as Biden Attends Fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump will join Thursday’s wake of a New York City police officer gunned down in the line of duty as the presumed Republican 2024 candidate makes crime in Democrat cities a focus of his third tilt at the White House.

As Trump honors the fallen, President Joe Biden will also be in New York attending a fundraiser with Democratic ex-presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

AP reports the visitation for Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday, will be held in suburban Massapequa.

Police said 31-year-old Diller was shot below his bulletproof vest while approaching an illegally parked car in Queens.

Diller, who was married and had a 1-year-old son, was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Trump has long deplored crime in heavily Democrat-run cities and wants to immunize police officers from lawsuits for potential misconduct as they tackle the problem.

Trump’s campaign did not offer more details about his appearance or whether he planned to speak.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.