Why Is Gold Up 12.5% for 2024, and Should I Invest?

The following content is sponsored by Monetary Gold.

On January 2, 2023, gold opened the year at $1,829. On January 1, 2024, gold was up to $2,062. And as of April of 2024, it is hovering at $2,326, with pressure to move even higher. Gold has risen 18.29 percent just in the last six months and is up 82.95 percent for the last five years.

Gold prices are experiencing an upward trend, and there are several factors contributing to this rise. Understanding these factors can help investors decide whether gold is a suitable investment for their portfolio.

FACTORS DRIVING GOLD PRICES UP

Anticipated Interest Rate Cuts

The expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates is a primary driver of the current increase in gold prices. When interest rates are lower, traditional income-generating investments like bonds become less attractive, making gold a more appealing option. Lower interest rates also tend to weaken the dollar, which can make gold cheaper for international buyers and increase demand.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

Geopolitical risks, such as conflicts and political instability, contribute to the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset. During times of uncertainty, investors often seek out stable investments, and gold has historically been considered a reliable store of value.

Central Bank Purchases

Central banks around the world are purchasing gold, which supports higher prices. These institutions view gold as a long-term store of value and a way to diversify away from the U.S. dollar, especially amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Inflation Concerns

With rising oil prices and other inflationary pressures, investors are turning to gold as a hedge against inflation. Gold is seen as a way to preserve purchasing power when the value of fiat currencies declines.

Investor Demand

Investor appetite in the physical gold market is expected to be a significant contributor to the gold rally this year. Additionally, some investors are buying into the hype around gold, further driving up prices.

SHOULD YOU INVEST IN GOLD?

Pros of Investing in Gold:

Diversification : Gold can diversify a portfolio and has a history of moving inversely to stocks and bonds, which can minimize losses during market downturns.

: Gold can diversify a portfolio and has a history of moving inversely to stocks and bonds, which can minimize losses during market downturns. Hedge Against Inflation : Gold may increase in value during inflationary periods, acting as a hedge against the decreasing purchasing power of cash.

: Gold may increase in value during inflationary periods, acting as a hedge against the decreasing purchasing power of cash. Safe-Haven Asset : Gold is often sought after during economic uncertainty and can potentially rise in price during such periods.

: Gold is often sought after during economic uncertainty and can potentially rise in price during such periods. Liquidity: Gold is considered a highly liquid asset, making it easier to convert into cash when needed.

Cons of Investing in Gold:

No Passive Income : Unlike stocks and bonds, physical gold does not yield dividends or interest.

: Unlike stocks and bonds, physical gold does not yield dividends or interest. Storage and Insurance Costs : Owning physical gold incurs additional expenses for safe storage and insurance.

: Owning physical gold incurs additional expenses for safe storage and insurance. Complexity and Risk: Derivatives like gold futures and options can be complicated and risky for those unfamiliar with these markets.

Investment Options

Investors can own physical gold, such as bars, coins, and jewelry, or opt for gold stocks, ETFs, trusts, or mutual funds. Gold IRAs offer a way to own gold bullion with tax benefits.

SUMMING IT UP

A combination of anticipated interest rate cuts, geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases, inflation concerns, and investor demand influences the current rise in gold prices. While gold can be a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio, particularly as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, it is also an excellent investment vehicle in and of itself.

