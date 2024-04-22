Former President Donald Trump characterized his criminal trial in Manhattan on Monday as among the “Biden trials” in “coordination with Washington.”

Three separate prosecutors reportedly met with White House aides before indicting Trump, President Joe Biden’s political opponent, Breitbart News reported in February.

Alvin Bragg: New York – “Stormy Daniels” Case (state) Jack Smith: Miami – “Documents” Case (federal) Fani Willis: Fulton County, Georgia (state)

The reported meetings suggest a coordinated attack against Biden’s 2024 rival. If coordination occurred, it lends credence to Trump’s belief that the indictments are election interference.

“These are all Biden trials,” Trump said before entering the courthouse. “This is done as election interference. Everybody knows it.”

Only about one-third of American adults believe Trump did anything illegal regarding the case, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll recently found.

“I’m here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania and Georgia and lots of other places campaigning, and it’s very unfair,” Trump said. “Fortunately, the poll numbers are very good. They’ve been going up because people understand what’s going on.”

Trump leads Biden in five of six key swing states, an Echelon Insights poll found last week. Voters’ views of Trump’s presidency improved nine points after Biden assumed office, a New York Times/Siena poll recently found.

“This is a witch hunt and it’s a shame and it comes out of Washington,” Trump continued. “It’s in coordination with Washington, everything, including the DA’s office — it’s in coordination with Washington.”

“I just want people to understand that this is done for purposes of hurting the opponent of the worst president in the history of our country,” he added.

In court, Justice Juan Merchan reminded the jurors on Monday that they all “promised to be a fair juror.” But potential Trump jurors “are more left-of-center than not, politically” Times’s reporter Maggie Haberman wrote Thursday.

Haberman’s statement confirms a widely held belief among Republicans that Trump will not receive a fair criminal trial in Manhattan. President Joe Biden won over 86 percent of the Manhattan vote in 2020.

