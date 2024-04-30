Alex Marlow: The Left Is ‘Trying to Criminalize Being a Conservative’

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow told Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell that Democrats in control of the U.S. government are “trying to criminalize being a conservative.”

“They’re trying to criminalize being a conservative,” Marlow said, adding, “This is happening throughout the government, and this is happening throughout the media and throughout the legal system.”

Marlow mentioned the subpoena of Leonard Leo, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federalist Society, as an example, noting, “People who are in the know in Washington know Leonard Leo is one of the most important conservatives in the country.”

“This is an incredibly smart, incredibly accomplished attorney — but he is one of the ultimate organizers of conservatives, one of the most powerful guys, and a standup guy,” Marlow said. “And so, because of that, they’re subpoenaing him in what I believe is an illegal way, and challenging him to defy the subpoena.”

Farrell responded by citing the subpoena of former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro as another example.

“Look at Peter Navarro,” Farrell said. “A 74-year-old PhD from Princeton is being treated like he’s some kind of a homicidal maniac, and he’s dragged off to jail.”

“And Dick Durbin, of all people, I mean, one of the most corrupt operators on Capitol Hill, Dick Durbin, as chair of the Judiciary Committee, is going after Leonard Leo. Durbin isn’t qualified to shine Leo’s shoes,” he added.

