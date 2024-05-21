During a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday discussing the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, President Joe Biden seemingly had trouble pronouncing the name of the legislation.

Biden highlighted the success of the PACT Act, which expanded health care and other benefits to veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, or other toxic chemicals. The PACT Act was signed into law on August 10, 2022.

As he was closing out his speech, Biden seemed to butcher the name of the PACT Act, referring to it as the “pacandlpacatlackack.”

“Let me close with this,” Biden said. “After I signed the pacandlpacatlackack into law, I handed the pen and I signed it with a wiszzfschuna, the most person most responsible for the legislation to a widow and her daughter of a late Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson.”

At the beginning of Biden’s speech, he referenced his eldest and late son, Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in May 2015, roughly six years after he had served in Iraq.

Biden has often blamed burn pits for his son’s brain cancer.

“I’m proud to announce the VA just granted its one millionth PACT Act claim, one millionth. It’s a major milestone, providing $5.7 million in benefits to 890,000 veterans and their families so far in hand, including 3,000 here in New Hampshire,” Biden said. “It matters because too many service members have not only braved the battlefield, but they also while breathing in toxic fumes and burn from burn pits.”

Biden continued to add that his son, Beau, was “one of those veterans” who had been exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits.

“So, this is personal to me and my family, and to his family and his children,” Biden added.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced in a press release on Tuesday that the department expected “to grant its one millionth PACT ACT-related disability compensation claims to Veterans” since Biden had signed the legislation.

A Harvard-Harris poll from the beginning of May showed that a plurality of voters feel that Biden is “getting worse” as he continues to serve as president. The poll found that 47 percent think Biden has gotten worse, while 29 percent have expressed he is improving.

A Quinnipiac poll from February found that 67 percent of voters feel that at 81, Biden is too old to serve another term, while 31 percent feel that Biden is not too old.

When asked about Biden’s mental and physical fitness, 35 percent said Biden had the physical fitness to serve another term, while 62 percent said Biden lacked the physical fitness.

On the topic of Biden’s mental fitness, 34 percent of voters surveyed said Biden had the mental fitness to serve a second term, while 64 percent expressed Biden did not.