MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Trump Is Acting Like a Nazi, Talking Like a Nazi and Now Posting Like a Nazi’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump was “acting like a Nazi.”

Reid said, “Yesterday, Donald Trump posted a video on his social media account. The video which was a preview of a second Trump administration, promotes the mass deportation of migrants, standard Trump fascist fare at this point. But it also references a unified Reich. You can faintly see it right there on a news clipping in the video. The meme was created by a group that collaborates with the Trump campaign.”

She continued, “The video has been deleted and the campaign tried to distance itself from the post, but here’s the thing, back in April, Trump told his followers only himself and Dan Scavino have access to his Truth Social media account. Here is another thing he was proud that someone once compared him to Adolf Hitler. He once praised Hitler for doing some good things. He uses Nazi rhetoric, dines with Neo-Nazis and white supremacists and publicly defends them.”

Reid added, “As per usual, much of the media is downplaying the fact the Republican nominee is once again using Nazi language. His fellow Republicans don’t seem all that bothered. They go to extraordinary lengths to defend him.”

She concluded, “What is it going to take to get the media to take seriously the fact that Donald Trump is acting like a Nazi, talking like a Nazi, and now posting like a Nazi?”

