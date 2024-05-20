Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 539: Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel on the Death of Iran’s President

Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel joins host Mike Slater to discuss the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Frances explains what his death could mean for the region, the U.S., and our allies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

