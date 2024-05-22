Nikki Haley Reveals She ‘Will Be Voting for Trump’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley revealed during a speech at the Hudson Institute on Wednesday that she plans to vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“I put my priorities on a president who’s gonna have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account,” Haley said during her speech. “Who would secure the border, no more excuses. A president who would support capitalism and freedom. A president who understands we need less debt, not more debt. Trump has not been perfect on these policies, I’ve made that clear. Many, many times, but Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump.”

Haley added that she stood by what she had said in her “suspension speech.”

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me,” Haley added. “And, not assume that they are just gonna be with him and I genuinely hope he does that.”

BREAKING: Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump in November. This is good from Nikki. pic.twitter.com/WLo4VNxsQq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 22, 2024

The former South Carolina governor dropped out of the Republican primary on March 6 after she faced a succession of losses.

At the time, Haley fell short of issuing an endorsement of Trump, while admitting that he would likely “be the Republican nominee when” the Republican Party held its convention in July.

Haley has previously stated that picking Trump “is like suicide” for the United States, pointing to his legal issues.