Conservatives across the spectrum have backed Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) bid to be the next Senate Republican leader.

On Tuesday, Scott announced he would run to lead Senate Republicans in the next Congress.

“I believe now is a moment we need dramatic change,” the Florida Republican said.

Scott would compete against Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) number two, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to become the next Senate GOP leader.

Scott has promised that he would bring about the change needed to better the Senate Republican Conference. Scott said:

There have been far too many backroom deals cut in secret, rarely do things go through the committee process, and it’s accepted practice to not allow amendment votes to trillion-dollar spending bills. We are routinely surprised with legislation and asked to vote on it without having had an input or even time to review it.

“Republicans all across America want the Republicans they elected to the U.S. Senate to stop caving in to Democrat demands,” he writes. “This is not an unreasonable request or expectation,” he added.

Conservatives have backed Scott’s rallying cry.

Former Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said that Scott is “by far the best choice.”

“Rick Scott is *BY FAR* the best choice among those running for Senate Republican Leader,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He successfully led a big business & a big state; there’s no doubt he can do this job.”

“He also possesses a very rare quality in DC: Caring about what voters actually want. I endorse him,” Ramaswamy added.

Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, wrote, “Sen. Rick Scott is a good man. He turned around many businesses. He turned around Florida as governor. He will turn around the US Senate, too. @SenRickScott has my complete and total endorsement to become the next Senate GOP Leader.”

“@SenRickScott’s entry into the Senate GOP leadership race — together with the plan he’s offered regarding how he’d lead the Senate Republican Conference – is more than just a positive development. It’s a game-changer,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) wrote, although he did not explicitly endorse Scott’s leadership bid.

“This is the first time since I’ve been in the Senate when a colleague running for a GOP conference leadership position has offered a distinct plan to let us know how he’d lead the conference,” the Utah conservative continued.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) wrote, echoing Lee’s excitement about Scott’s decision to run.