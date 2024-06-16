At least 21 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the first fatal shooting occurred just prior to 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

The shooting happened in “the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard” and a 13-year-old who was on the sidewalk was killed.

A woman was shot in killed while inside a car “in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue” Saturday morning around 2;30 a.m. The shots were fired by a suspect in another car who pulled along side the vehicle in which the woman was sitting.

At least 45 people were shot the weekend of June 7-9, 2024, in Chicago, and at least 41 were shot over Memorial Weekend.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 216 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through June 15, 2024.

