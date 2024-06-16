Murphy: SCOTUS ‘Becoming Brazenly Corrupt and Brazenly Political’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Supreme Court was “becoming brazenly corrupt and brazenly political.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “At a fundraiser in Hollywood last night or Los Angeles last night, President Biden referred to the upside-down flag that Martha Alito flew outside their home. He said the court has never been as out of kilter as it is today. And there are a lot of other remarks along those lines. Is it appropriate for the president to criticize the court like that?”

Murphy said, “Oh, absolutely. I mean, I think there’s a crisis on the court. In particular with respect to Justice Alito and Justice Thomas. What Justice Thomas is engaged in is just a grift, right? He’s got a major political player on the outside who absolutely has political and business interests at the court paying off a justice. Justice Alito is openly displaying affiliation with political causes in public.”

I think it would be irresponsible for the president not to talk about the fact that this court is becoming brazenly corrupt and brazenly political. It’s up to the American people. This election to do something about that. It’s also up to Congress to step up and pass a code of conduct. The code of ethical conduct for this court before it’s too late.”

