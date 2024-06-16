Court Moves on Alex Jones: Decides Fate of Infowars Media Platform

A Texas judge decided the fate of Infowars host Alex Jones’ personal assets on Friday in a ruling that delivered closure for families who sued the broadcaster for defamation over his comments about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.

The liquidation of the Infowars host’s personal assets were called for in the judgement clearing the way for potential payouts to families of the tragedy.

Lawyers told bankruptcy judge Christopher Lopez those personal assets include Jones’ $2.8 million Texas ranch.

However, Lopez ruled against a liquidation of Jones’ company Free Speech Systems, which owns the Infowars brand.

Relatives of the victims have won a total of $1.5bn in defamation judgements against Jones, 50, and his company over his false statements about the attack, as Breitbart News reported.

The liquidation will force the sale of Jones’s assets – including a multimillion-dollar ranch, other properties, cars, boats and guns. Recent court filings show Jones has around $8.6m in personal assets, according to the BBC.

The ruling on Friday in Houston, Texas, means Free Speech Systems and Infowars will continue to operate for now.

Court filings detail Free Speech Systems employs 44 people and made nearly $3.2m in revenue in one recent month, mostly from selling dietary supplements and other items.

One of the attorneys for the families said they would move quickly to collect damages.

“The court authorized us to move immediately to collect against all Infowars assets, and we intend to do exactly that,” Christopher Mattei said in a statement Friday, as seen by the BBC.

“Alex Jones is neither a martyr nor a victim. He is the perpetrator of the worst defamation in American history.”