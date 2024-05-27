The Fallen Honored on Memorial Day: ‘We Honor and Remember’

Several well-known political figures and entities honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day 2024, remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

“Today, we pay tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for our freedom,” former first lady Melania Trump said in a social media post.

“Their selfless acts of courage will forever be remembered and honored,” she added.

Former President Donald Trump shared an image of himself saluting the fallen with a quote from himself reading, “We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember. Today, that is what we are doing. We remember.”

“This Memorial Day, we honor and remember the service and sacrifice of those who bravely served and gave the last full measure of devotion to our nation. Thank you for protecting American freedom,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said:

“On Memorial Day, we remember those brave souls who died while defending our great nation. We honor their courage, selfless service and the families they left behind. They will never be forgotten,” the U.S. National Guard wrote. The U.S. Army posted, “To all those #Servicemembers who we have lost in service of the United States of America, we salute you.”

“Never forget what this day is really about. God Bless the heroes who sacrificed their own lives to defend America and our FREEDOM,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said as other posts honoring the fallen poured across social media on Memorial Day:

