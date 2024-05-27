The Fallen Honored on Memorial Day: ‘We Honor and Remember’

Several well-known political figures and entities honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day 2024, remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

“Today, we pay tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for our freedom,” former first lady Melania Trump said in a social media post.

“Their selfless acts of courage will forever be remembered and honored,” she added.

Today, we pay tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Their selfless acts of courage will forever be remembered and honored.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/Zfe0L9oZx6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 27, 2024

Former President Donald Trump shared an image of himself saluting the fallen with a quote from himself reading, “We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember. Today, that is what we are doing. We remember.”

“This Memorial Day, we honor and remember the service and sacrifice of those who bravely served and gave the last full measure of devotion to our nation. Thank you for protecting American freedom,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said:

This Memorial Day, we honor and remember the service and sacrifice of those who bravely served and gave the last full measure of devotion to our nation. Thank you for protecting American freedom. pic.twitter.com/ewaMnAO8Md — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 27, 2024

“On Memorial Day, we remember those brave souls who died while defending our great nation. We honor their courage, selfless service and the families they left behind. They will never be forgotten,” the U.S. National Guard wrote. The U.S. Army posted, “To all those #Servicemembers who we have lost in service of the United States of America, we salute you.”

On Memorial Day, we remember those brave souls who died while defending our great nation. We honor their courage, selfless service and the families they left behind. They will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/QzLkZYuQvK — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) May 27, 2024

“Never forget what this day is really about. God Bless the heroes who sacrificed their own lives to defend America and our FREEDOM,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said as other posts honoring the fallen poured across social media on Memorial Day:

Good morning. Who are you remembering today?#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/JLaJo21OdM — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) May 27, 2024

I read about the incredible wartime service of John Dutko, an American who was posthumously honored for his final heroic actions as he made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ietrXOx29e — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 27, 2024

As we gather on #MemorialDay, we pause to remember and pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to our Nation. Their sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the cost of freedom. May we never forget. pic.twitter.com/bwqZfAubwo — The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 (@thejointstaff) May 27, 2024

As we pause to commemorate this Memorial Day, let us solemnly honor and remember the courageous souls who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.#memorialday #memorialday2024 pic.twitter.com/6nsGFCKLNg — U.S. Marshals Service (@USMarshalsHQ) May 27, 2024

On #MemorialDay, we remember those who bravely served and died for our country. We must never forget that freedom is not free. pic.twitter.com/2VsDjDXf3V — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 27, 2024

Today, we honor those who paid the ultimate price for our liberty. Their sacrifice is the foundation of our freedom. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/EYebDybrFi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 27, 2024

Today, and every day, we remember and honor those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mXpT8g8jsn — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) May 27, 2024

This #MemorialDay, please join me in honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Have a safe and reflective Memorial Day with your loved ones. 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/EA4NHFJGNO — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 27, 2024

We remain grateful for every hero who paid the ultimate price for this nation. This Memorial Day, we remember and honor the brave men and women whose sacrifice protected our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/ZSershAtoQ — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) May 27, 2024

WATCH: Flashback –Remember the Fallen: Arlington Cemetery Visitors Lay Flowers over Memorial Day Weekend

US Army via Storyful