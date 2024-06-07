A group of eight Congressmen parachute-jumped out of a plane over Normandy, France, on Friday in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Reps. Michael Waltz (R-FL), Cory Mills (R-FL), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Mark Green (R-TN), Rich McCormick (R-GA), and Jason Crow (D-CO) took part in the recreation of a parachute jump done by U.S. military veterans who had served during World War II as they jumped into Normandy.

“The D-Day operation of June 6, 1944, brought together the land, air, and sea forces of the allied armies in what became known as the largest amphibious invasion in military history,” according to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library website.

Mills recorded himself parachute-jumping out of the C-47 Skytrain, according to video footage obtained by the Washington Examiner.

“To participate in the jump over the same fields 80 years to the week was an incredible experience and my way of highlighting that service and sacrifice,” Crow told ABC News.

Before the jump, Crow had told the outlet that the purpose of the jump was to remember that “America is at its best when we come together, unite under common cause and purpose.”

All of the Congressmen who took part in the parachute jump are military veterans.

Waltz, who is the first Green Beret to serve in the United States Congress, told the outlet that this D-Day would “be the last major anniversary with the World War II veterans,” and that the veterans needed to be honored.

“This will be the last major anniversary with the World War II veterans. The youngest that we know of is 96. The oldest is 107,” Waltz said in a statement to the outlet. “We need to honor them and need to keep their story and their sacrifice alive. What better way to pass that story on to the next generation than by jumping out of a perfectly good World War II-era aircraft?”

Before the jump, Waltz posted a photo on X of the eight Congressmen and wrote that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was, “saying extra prayers” for their parachute jump.

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), also took part in a solo skydive on Friday in honor of D-Day, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

“I’m just looking forward to enjoying, celebrating, and experiencing where they jumped,” Self told the outlet. “Just jumping where they jumped is going to be fabulous.”