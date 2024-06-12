Nolte: Polling Shows Kamala Harris in No Shape to Replace Joe Biden

Polling has forced the far-left Politico to admit Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris is “facing serious doubts about her ability to win the presidency herself, or to perform the job well were she to inherit it.”

In other words, Kamala is a no-go to replace Joe Biden, who is crumbling before America’s eyes, both in the polls and mentally.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that only “a third of voters think it’s likely Harris would win an election were she to become the Democratic nominee[.]” Among Democrats, only “three of five” believe she would win, while only a quarter of Independents say the same.

Kamala’s favorability rating is ten points underwater, 52/42 unfavorable/favorable. That’s only a tiny bit better than Biden’s 54/43.

When asked if Kamala would make a good president, only 41 percent said yes, while 51 percent said no. Among Independents, those numbers drop to 34/51 percent.

Kamala has four serious problems. Let’s take them one at a time…

First off, she’s stupid. I mean, she’s just plain dumb. She has no poise, no composure, and speaks in a language called Word Salad.

Second, she has no following, no constituency. Never forget that she dropped out of the 2020 presidential campaign before a single vote had been cast.

Third, she’s an affirmative-action hire. That’s not me saying that. Joe Biden said that when he promised to choose as his vice president, not the most capable person, but a black woman. Kamala got the VP based on her sex and skin color.

Finally, she has no accomplishments. None. Other than coasting on her good looks and affirmative action, she’s done nothing. And the voters recognize this:

“We talk to Americans and they can’t really give voice to all the accomplishments of the president and the vice president, even when they’ve been big and super important,” said Gretchen Barton, a Democratic strategist who has conducted research on voters across swing states. “That’s a real problem because people are ultimately looking for someone who can get things done and they are waiting to hear what’s been delivered.”

Politico attempts to spin the following into a positive: 67 percent of black voters view her favorably, compared to 23 percent who do not. Anyone who knows anything about history and politics knows those numbers among black voters should be closer to 90/10.

Politico also tries to spin this as a positive:

And the voters’ faith in Harris on other issues that are important to Democrats registered in higher numbers than her overall favorability: A majority said they trusted her to handle abortion. Her scores on voting rights were 49 percent, protecting Medicare and Social Security, 47 percent, and taking on climate change, 46 percent.

Those numbers are among Kamala’s own Democrats. She’s below 50 on key issues with her own Democrats? Disastrous.

Looking ahead to a potential 2028 Democrat primary, Kamala leads her potential competition at 41 percent, compared to 15 percent for failed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, 14 percent for failed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (14 percent), and five percent for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but….

That lead will only last until Kamala opens her dumb mouth.

Yeah, looks like Democrats are stuck with President Sunset. If they leap over Kamala to choose someone who has a better chance against Trump, the Identity Politics Party will go insane, especially all those shrill white women.

Tee hee.

