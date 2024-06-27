Biden Tweets Photo of Dark Brandon ‘Secret Sauce’ Drink

President Joe Biden headed into the debate on Thursday night by tweeting out a photo of a “Dark Brandon” drink meant to troll those who suggest he might be using drugs to stay alert.

“I don’t know what they’ve got in these performance enhancers, but I’m feeling pretty jacked up. Try it yourselves, folks,” he said on X while including a link to the “Secret Sauce.”

The Dark Brandon Secret Sauce, which may just be water in a can, currently goes for $4.60 on the Biden campaign site and is advertised as follows:

The secret to a good debate performance? Staying hydrated. Get yourself the same performance enhancers Joe Biden took before going on stage. 100% water, 0% malarkey.

The Biden campaign has taken the lead on the Dark Brandon memes by regularly tweeting out mock conspiracy theories and merchandise.

