Fact Check: Joe Biden Falsely Claims Border Patrol Agents Endorsed Him

CLAIM: President Joe Biden said the “Border Patrolmen endorsed” him for president in this year’s presidential election.

VERDICT: False. An official with the National Border Patrol Council, representing Border Patrol agents, said the union had not endorsed Biden and would “never” endorse him.

“By the way, the Border Patrolmen endorsed me, endorsed my position,” Biden said during Thursday evening’s debate.

This is false. The Border Patrol Council actually endorsed Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The Border Patrol Council posted on X immediately after Biden’s remark, stating:

To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden.

To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) June 28, 2024

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.