Fact Check: Joe Biden Falsely Claims Border Patrol Agents Endorsed Him

US President Joe Biden (C) receives an operational briefing from border patrol agents as h
Jim WATSON/AFP
John Binder

CLAIM: President Joe Biden said the “Border Patrolmen endorsed” him for president in this year’s presidential election.

VERDICT: False. An official with the National Border Patrol Council, representing Border Patrol agents, said the union had not endorsed Biden and would “never” endorse him.

“By the way, the Border Patrolmen endorsed me, endorsed my position,” Biden said during Thursday evening’s debate.

This is false. The Border Patrol Council actually endorsed Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The Border Patrol Council posted on X immediately after Biden’s remark, stating:

To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden.

