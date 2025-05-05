Trump Promises Illegals ‘Beautiful Flight’ Out of U.S. If They Self-Deport

Illegal aliens will get a “beautiful flight” out of the United States if they voluntarily self-deport under a new program spearheaded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), President Donald Trump says.

On Monday, as Breitbart News reported, DHS announced a financial incentive program that will provide illegal aliens with $1,000 only after they verify that they have self-deported to their home country using the CBP Home mobile app.

Several European countries, such as Germany and Denmark, have imposed similar policies that have been very successful in helping to reduce illegal immigration.

“What we thought we’d do is a self-deport where we’re going to pay each one a certain amount of money and we’re going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from … it’s called self-deportation,” Trump said of his program Monday in the Oval Office.

He also praised the work of border czar Tom Homan and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem while slamming district court judges for their attempts to block his crackdown on illegal immigration.

“It’s a very difficult thing with the courts because the courts have all of the sudden, out of nowhere, they’ve said, ‘Maybe you have to have trials.’ We’re going to have five million trials? Doesn’t work … you wouldn’t have a country left,” Trump said, referring to judges preventing him from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members.

“Hopefully the Supreme Court will save it … you know past presidents took out hundreds of thousands of people, you look at Eisenhower, you look at many of them, they didn’t go through this,” Trump continued.

Just days ago, another federal judge blocked Trump from deporting illegal alien gang members from south Texas using the Alien Enemies Act. Days before that decision, a federal judge out of California ruled that Trump cannot end taxpayer-funded lawyers for young migrants fighting their deportations from the United States.

