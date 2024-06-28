CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed Donald Trump “did nothing” when Iran-backed militia attacked U.S. troops in Iraq.

VERDICT: False.

President Joe Biden during the first 2024 presidential debate with former President Donald Trump claimed that Trump as president “did nothing” when Iran-backed militia targeted U.S. troops in Iraq.

Biden claimed:

…Iran attacked American troops, killed, caused brain damage for a number of these troops, and he did nothing about it. Recently, when he was president, they attacked. He said, they’re just having headaches. That’s all it is. We didn’t do a thing when the attack took place.

In fact, Trump in January 2020 ordered a drone strike on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the leader of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force, and was widely seen as the mastermind of those attacks on U.S. troops, in addition to attacks on U.S. troops during the Iraq War.

