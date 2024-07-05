Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Friday is reportedly gathering a group of Senate Democrats to demand that President Joe Biden withdraw from the 2024 presidential election.

Warner is lobbying Senate Democrats to convince Biden to withdraw from the presidential election after his subpar presidential debate performance last week.

Rachel Cohen, a Warner spokeswoman, said in a statement, “Like many other people in Washington and across the country, Senator Warner believes these are critical days for the president’s campaign, and he has made that clear to the White House.”

The Washington Post explained:

Among the options under consideration is a meeting at the White House between senators and Biden. Even if some senators do not want Biden to drop out, advocates for the meeting argue they could use that forum to air candid concerns in person. Though no sitting Democratic senator has publicly called for Biden to step aside, they’ve privately shared mounting concerns with each other over the past week as they fight an already uphill battle to maintain the Senate majority.

As the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the Virginia Democrat is viewed as a serious voice at this point privately advocating for the president to step aside. He represents a state that Democrats must win in November to maintain their hold on the White House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Democrat colleagues that they should wait until there is more polling data about how the debate may impact the elections.

“I think there is a sense among many that the current path may not be sustainable for him. Not because of the debate alone but how well he performs in the future. He obviously has to show strength right now,” one Senate Democrat said of Congress’s upper chamber Democrats’ current mood.