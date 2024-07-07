Biden Hits Campaign Trail in Effort to Defy Growing Number of Critics

U.S. President Joe Biden will hit the campaign trail Sunday in an effort to defy the growing number of naysayers who believe he is no longer fit for high office.

The octogenarian Democrat kicks off the week with two campaign rallies in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. He then returns to Washington, DC, to host the NATO leaders’ summit, AFP reports.

He will do so as pressure mounts for him to drop out after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump continues to drive panic over his age and fitness to serve another four years, as Breitbart News reported.

Other media appearances have done nothing to stifle doubts enveloping Biden’s hopes in the 2024 presidential campaign.

That's pretty shameful to admit in public, but thanks for coming clean. pic.twitter.com/Or694U0laz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 7, 2024

Biden has ignored all calls for him to step aside by declaring — at a rally, to reporters and on social media — he is fit to serve, the only one who can defeat Trump, and staying in the race.

“I beat Trump in 2020. I’m going to beat him again in 2024,” his campaign social media account posted Saturday.

But a televised 20-minute pre-recorded interview with ABC News on Friday has failed to quell concerns with stumbling answers and confused responses to questions.

His next major test in the public eye will be a press conference scheduled for Thursday, during the NATO summit.

So far, five Democratic lawmakers have publicly called on Biden to declare he is no longer seeking a return to the White House.

First lady Jill Biden meanwhile is urging her husband to stay in the race and is scheduled to campaign in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina on Monday, the AFP report notes.

Elsewhere the Biden campaign has unveiled an intense battle plan for July, including an avalanche of TV spots and trips to all the key states.

That includes a visit to the southwest of the country during the Republican convention from July 15-18, at which Trump is set to be anointed the party’s official presidential nominee.