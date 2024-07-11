A CEO friend of President Joe Biden reportedly said that there is “no way” the president is dropping out, that he “hates” the party elite, and that he will tell them all to “fuck off.”

According to Charles Gasparino, senior contributor to Fox Business and columnist for the New York Post, a CEO who knows Joe Biden closely said that the president will stay in the race and that he will not bow down to party elites.

“NO FUCKING WAY he’s dropping out,” the friend reportedly said.

“Joe Biden couldnt care less what the elite in his party thinks, what the elite fundraisers think or anyone else. He really hates them; he’ll take their money but he knows they look down on him as some rube,” the friend reportedly added.

“Plus he thinks he earned the presidency after trying so many times and there’s no way he’s giving it up to go down in history as a loser who dropped out because he isn’t tough enough. He only cares about his wife and family and he will tell everyone else to fuck off,” the friend reportedly concluded.

A quasi-Civil War has erupted in the Democrat Party this week between calls for Biden to step aside and calls for him to stay in the race. Nothing put that better on display Wednesday than when none other than actor/Democrat activist George Clooney penned an op-ed for the New York Times calling for the president to step down, despite having hosted a fundraiser for him several weeks ago.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” Clooney wrote.

“Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign,” he added.

Prominent Democrat politicians have largely refrained from calling Joe Biden to step down. As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, for instance, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained stalwart in support of the president when pressed by reporters on Capitol Hill.

“I’m not having this conversation with you or anybody else about what I talk to the president about, with all due respect,” Pelosi told ABC Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott.

“Do you believe that– ” Scott said as Pelosi interrupted, “I never do.”

“Do you believe that him waiting so long– ” Scott shot back, prompting an apparently agitated Pelosi to say that she would not comment on the “fate of our nation” in the hallway.

Scott pressed her some more, and Pelosi finally said, “Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway.”

