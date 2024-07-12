NRCC Raises ‘Record-Shattering’ $37 Million in Second Quarter of 2024

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Friday that it raised a “record-shattering” $37 million in the second quarter of 2024.

“While House Democrats were engaged in the biggest cover-up in American history lying about the president’s mental decline, the NRCC was furiously raising resources to hold them accountable for it. We wouldn’t be in this strong financial position without our incredible leadership team who share our goal of growing the Republican House majority,” NRCC chairman Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) said in a written statement.

The NRCC said it’s “record-shattering” haul includes $14.3 million raised in June 2024 and serves as the best election-year second quarter fundraising total in the committee’s history. It almost amounts to the best month of June in a presidential election year for the House Republican campaign committee.

So far, the NRCC raised $161.7 million this cycle and it has $70.8 million cash on hand.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has yet to release its fundraising numbers.

In contrast to the NRCC, Democrats now fear that President Joe Biden’s fundraising is “cratering” since his subpar debate performance against former President Donald Trump:

Money has started to dry up following his disastrous debate with former President Donald Trump, when the president struggled to respond to his opponent’s barrage of verbal attacks and gave incoherent answers, said six Democratic advisers and operatives who work with major donors. Some fundraisers have been canceled, while some donors have threatened to withhold donations until the president drops out, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal party matters.

The problem isn’t limited to the party’s big-donor class. Small-dollar fundraising has also dipped in recent days, according to one person with direct knowledge of the internal campaign data. The campaign is now projecting that grassroots fundraising will drop at least 20 to 25 percent over the rest of the month, according to this person.

“This is a massive, massive problem,” one person familiar with the Biden campaign data told Politico. “Right now, we should be scaling up, doubling and tripling our goals as we head into the fall. But we’re cratering.”

