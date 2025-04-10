Fact Check: Whoopi Goldberg Falsely Claims Egg Prices Have Not Come Down Since Trump Took Office

Egg prices have not fallen by “one cent” since President Donald Trump took office, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg gushed Wednesday.

She’s wrong.

Egg prices have fallen 44 percent since the start of 2025 after prices had soared to record levels under former President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Trade Economics.

Despite the significant fall in egg prices, Goldberg claimed she has not seen these prices fall in any way, shape or form.

“[Trump] did promise to lower the price of groceries, I have not seen an egg fall one cent since this man got in,” Goldberg said, prompting co-host Sunny Hostin to falsely say they are going up.

Daily Caller reporter Nicole Silverio presented the evidence to counter Goldberg’s lie, stating:

The average cost of eggs amounted to $6.41 on Jan. 21, Trump’s first full day of his second term, according to Trade Economics. Prices decreased from an average of $8.27 on March 3 to $3.23 as of Wednesday. Egg prices rose from $1.46 per dozen when Biden first entered office in January 2021 to $4.14 in December 2024, the final full month of his presidency, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Bird flu, one of the other main causes of the egg price hike, killed a record number of 20 million egg-laying hens in the last quarter, which caused a rapid spike in prices.

The outlet further states, “USDA data shows that 108 million egg-laying hens have died since 2022, including 13 million in 2025. It is not clear how many of the birds died naturally or from culling to prevent the spreading of the virus. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Biden and his Department of Agriculture for the “mass killing” of 100 million chickens for the rise in egg prices during a Jan. 28 briefing.”

This is not the first time the issue of eggs has been presented in public, as Breitbart News reported, with evidence showing egg prices indeed falling.

Just last month John Carney outlined after months of soaring costs, “the price of large white shell eggs fell 15 percent in early March, bringing relief to consumers who have been scrambling to adjust their inflation-shellacked grocery budgets.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the average price for a dozen eggs dropped to $6.85, down $1.20 from the end of February.

The decline came as supply constraints eased, with the USDA reporting no significant outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)—aka, bird flu—in the two weeks before.

The disease has been a major driver of egg shortages, forcing farmers to cull millions of hens and sending prices soaring over the past year.