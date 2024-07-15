Conservatives widely celebrated the dismissal of the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, heralding it as a major victory against the weaponization of justice.

“A win for President Trump is a victory for the rule of law,” Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan (R-OH) reportedly said.

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional scholar, gave an analysis of the dismissal via a thread on X:

The dismissal of the classified documents case is a seismic development. From the beginning of all of these cases, I have said that the Mar-a-Lago case was the greatest threat to the former president. It is now dismissed. …Of all of the cases that Trump would want to see dismissed from the Trump perspective, this is the one. For Trump’s perspective, this has always been lawfare and this is the second close miss in a week by his enemies. Whether the Florida case was lawfare or legitimate, Smith overloaded the case with charges that slowed it down and made it even more vulnerable to challenges.

…The decision is another example of how Smith misplayed his hand in piling on charges in Flordia. If he had simply gone forward with the obstruction charge, he could have had a trial before the election… …We will have to see how Smith will now respond from an appeal to the possible refiling by a confirmed U.S. Attorney. Historically, he has not gone quietly into the night when faced with legal obstacles…

Stephen Miller, Trump’s former speech writer, said the ruling was correct. “Amazing what happens when you have a neutral and impartial jurist applying the law instead of rabid radical Trump-democrat partisans in robes.”

Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project, described the ruling as in line with the Constitution:

The U.S. Constitution is clear: Only Congress can create new officers and spend taxpayer money. Congress intentionally let the Office of the Independent Counsel lapse. And the Justice Department tried to sidestep that by creating—by fiat—the Office of the Special Counsel. The problem is that office is deliberately insulated from day-to-day management by the Attorney General or another officer of the United States, such as a United States Attorney, who is accountable to the American people through our elected members of Congress. The Office of the Special Counsel is obviously unconstitutional.

Vernon Jones, former state representative from Georgia, gave God the glory. “The sham Classified Documents case against @realDonaldTrump has been dismissed by the judge. Truth crushed to earth rose. We give God the glory! Jack Smith and the weaponized @TheJusticeDept has been defeated!”

New York Times’s reporter Maggie Haberman admitted the ruling was a “big deal.”

“Hard to overstate how big a deal this is. This case was widely seen as the clearest-cut of the four,” she posted on X.

NBC News’ Garrett Haake lamented that none of the cases against Trump will be concluded before election day. “Three of the four criminal cases against Donald Trump now stand an almost zero percent chance of being concluded before Election Day. His conviction in NYC an open issue too, pending delayed sentencing and appeals.”

“I legitimately can’t tell if Donald Trump is having the best week or the worst week imaginable,” conservative commentator Candace Owens said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.