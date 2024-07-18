Trump Address to Highlight Day 4 of Republican National Convention

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Former President Donald Trump will stride to center stage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night to tell the party faithful and the wider world beyond he is ready to fight to the very finish in the 2024 race for the White House.

The theme of the final day will be “Make America Great Once Again,” with Trump laying out what his campaign calls his vision for “a new golden age for America.”

As he does he will confirm acceptance of his party’s nomination as candidate for the 2024 presidential election, thus cementing a comeback four-years in the offing and given even more credence in the wake of the assassination attempt just five short days ago.

Trump is expected to accept his third consecutive party nod in prime time before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Matthew Perdie & Jack Knudsen

The former president is reportedly expected to be introduced by Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to speak during the convention’s final day.

Little is known about the content of the speech beyond what Trump has already spoken of.

AP reports he told the Washington Examiner he had rewritten his acceptance speech in the wake of the Saturday shooting, emphasizing a call for national unity.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he said. “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches,” aimed mostly at the policies of President Joe Biden.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now,” he said.

Anticipation is already high within the party, the AP report notes.

“I do believe that after going through that his message will be better, and I do think he will appeal to our better emotions,” Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas said. “He has an enormous compassion and empathy that doesn’t always come through.”

Convention organizers have been releasing each evening’s full list of speakers later each morning.

Here are the details for those who want to follow RNC Day 3 events as they happen.

The City Channel for Milwaukee began broadcasting the RNC beginning at 6:00 p.m. on July 15, and the convention will continue to be broadcast 24/7, until midnight on Friday, July 19.

People will also be able to stream the convention on services such as X, Facebook Live, and YouTube.