RNC Schedule for Monday: Events, Speakers, Where to Watch

The Republican National Convention (RNC) began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, July 15, and will run until Thursday, July 18.

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who was announced as the former president’s vice president pick, were officially nominated as the candidates for the Republican Party.

The start of the RNC comes days after an assassination attempt on Trump occurred at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The RNC began with a New Hampshire Delegation Welcome and Organization Meeting, going from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Maple Ballroom in the Timber Lodge Resort, according to the master schedule on the GOP’s Convention website.

The next event on the schedule was the Heritage Policy Fest: Fighting for America’s Future, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Other events on the schedule consist of:

Louisiana Delegation Breakfast – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Crowne Plaza, Milwaukee South NC Delegation Breakfast – 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Venue 3 at Third Street Market Hall Reagan – Starring Dennie Quaid and Jon Voight Movie Screening – 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Regency Ballroom GOP Express (Session & Convention Fest) – 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Delegation Hotels to Bus Depot How AI Affects Women, Democracy and Elections – Presented by Microsoft – 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Northern Lights Event Venue Delegation Luncheon – 12:00 p.m. -2:30 p.m. – Mader’s Restaurant Reagan – Starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight Movie Screening – 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Regency Ballroom Official Convention Watch Party – 12:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Drink Wisconsinibly Pub Official Session #1 – 12:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Fiserv Forum Reagan starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight Movie Screening – 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Pfister Hotel Convention Fest: The Official Delegate Experience – 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Inner USSS Security Perimeter GOP Express (Session) – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Delegation Hotels to Bus Depot Reagan- Starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight Movie Screening – 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Regency Ballroom THE Lawyers’ Reception at 2024 RNC Convention – 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Husch Blackwell Briefing and Reception: Celebrating the Asian American & Pacific Islander Electorate – 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Pilot Project Brewing Veteran Candidate Mixer and Fundraiser – 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. – AJ Bombers Bar and Restaurant American Global Strategies Reception – 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Third Coast Provisions Reception Honoring the Italian American Commitment to Public Service – 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Calderone Club Power, Potential & Partnership – Presented by Microsoft – 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Northern Lights Event Venue Official Convention Watch Party – 5:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Drink Wisconsinibly Pub Official Session #2 – 5:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Fiserv Forum Jamboree at the RNC featuring DJ Milk and Cooks – 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Red, White, and Blue Bar Louisiana Delegation Reception – 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South

Trump’s eldest child, Donald Trump Jr., and his son Eric Trump are among those expected to speak during the RNC, according to CBS News.

Other speakers include conservative journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson, Christian evangelist Franklin Graham, former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, model Amber Rose, Trump lawyer Alina Habba, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Virginia GOP Senatorial candidate Hung Cao.

Rose, Noem, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) are among the speakers for Monday night, a source told the Wall Street Journal.

The City Channel for Milwaukee will be broadcasting the RNC starting at 6:00 p.m. on July 15 and it will go until midnight on July 19.

Coverage on the Milwaukee City Channel will be aired 24/7 during the convention week until Friday, July 19.

People will also be able to stream the RNC on YouTube, X, Facebook Live, and Amazon Prime, among other streaming services, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.